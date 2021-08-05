Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Purchased by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSGX. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6,938.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,251,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,346,000 after acquiring an additional 136,954 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 154,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 134,204 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,602,000 after purchasing an additional 117,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 177,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 101,995 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VSGX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,930. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.27. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $65.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.