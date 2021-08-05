Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Purchased by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for 4.2% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $12,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.32. 2,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,940. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $94.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.81.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

