Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Boosted by Wealthpoint LLC

Wealthpoint LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 13.8% of Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $35,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $190,581,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after buying an additional 206,785 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,575.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,541,000 after buying an additional 162,456 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 446,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,720,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,796,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $299.25. The company had a trading volume of 24,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,374. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.23. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.85 and a 52 week high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

