Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $257.63. 3,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,488. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.59. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $194.51 and a 1-year high of $260.58.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.