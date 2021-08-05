Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Bought by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 128.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 596.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,407. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.07. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $138.00 and a 52 week high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

