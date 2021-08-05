Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) is White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.2% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,046.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $95.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,596. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $92.42 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

