Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of VO traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $241.98. The company had a trading volume of 12,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,192. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.17 and a 52-week high of $242.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

