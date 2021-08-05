Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Shares Purchased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 26,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period.

VTWG traded up $3.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.54. The company had a trading volume of 342 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,162. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $153.66 and a 12-month high of $247.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

