Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Trading Down 6.4%

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)’s share price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.94 and last traded at $57.10. 19,743 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 527,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.99.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $53,788.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $276,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,671 shares of company stock worth $1,680,874 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 15.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 33.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 43,770 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 132.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 82.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 231,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after purchasing an additional 104,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

