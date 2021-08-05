Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VNTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.01.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE VNTR opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $334.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.53. Venator Materials has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $5.85.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.70 million. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Venator Materials will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Venator Materials by 3.8% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Venator Materials by 7.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,148 shares in the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.