Ventas (VTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Ventas has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.670-0.710 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.67-0.71 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ventas to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:VTR opened at $58.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.88, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $61.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on VTR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.94.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

