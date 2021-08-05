Venus (XVS) Hits Market Cap of $295.56 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for $27.99 or 0.00068938 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $295.56 million and $35.83 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,534.49 or 0.99851816 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00031819 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006206 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000831 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011552 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004471 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,561,306 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.