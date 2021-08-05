Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 738 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 21.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.6% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 815,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,299 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 25.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.2% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

NYSE FMX opened at $87.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $89.35.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.