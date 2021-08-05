Veracity Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,396 The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 89,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $8,051,310.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 658,375 shares in the company, valued at $58,898,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,643,825 shares of company stock worth $232,246,620 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $116.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $117.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

