Veracity Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,371,000 after buying an additional 26,233 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 759.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of ASML by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $795.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $343.25 and a 52-week high of $798.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $703.65.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

