Veracity Capital LLC Has $413,000 Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 40.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 290.2% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 10,558 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 12.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 74,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.7% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

NYSE SJM opened at $128.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.09. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.