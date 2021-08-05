Veracity Capital LLC Raises Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,051 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,891,000 after acquiring an additional 40,644 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,802 shares during the period. 19.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDB stock opened at $73.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.90. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

