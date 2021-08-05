Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

NASDAQ:VCEL traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.70. 5,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,500. Vericel has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $68.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.89. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 614.83 and a beta of 2.09.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $154,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,107 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

