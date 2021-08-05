VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,788,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,794 shares during the quarter. VeriSign comprises about 2.7% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $407,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in VeriSign by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VeriSign by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,733 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in VeriSign by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 342,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 511,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,753,000 after acquiring an additional 18,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. boosted their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

VRSN stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,640. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.96. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $134,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $693,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,665 shares of company stock worth $6,126,243. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

