Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

VERU traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.93. 3,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.21 million, a PE ratio of -230.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98. Veru has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veru will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Veru by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Veru by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Veru by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Veru by 877.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Veru by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

