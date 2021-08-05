Viavi Solutions (VIAV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VIAV stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16 and a beta of 0.72. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

VIAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $42,238.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,932.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,583 shares in the company, valued at $9,810,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,868 shares of company stock worth $942,095 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

