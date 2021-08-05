VIBE (VIBE) Price Hits $0.0140 on Exchanges

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $298,737.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

