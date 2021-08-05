VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
VICI Properties stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,753,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,026,013. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.53.
VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About VICI Properties
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
