VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,753,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,026,013. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.53.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

