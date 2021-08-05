Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Robert Gendron Sells 331 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Robert Gendron sold 331 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $39,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $119.25 on Thursday. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $119.67. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.70 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.10.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the first quarter worth $201,000. Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in Vicor in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

