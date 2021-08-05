Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) & GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Head to Head Comparison

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) and GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Victory Capital and GCM Grosvenor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital 1 0 4 0 2.60 GCM Grosvenor 0 0 2 0 3.00

Victory Capital currently has a consensus target price of $34.40, indicating a potential upside of 7.97%. GCM Grosvenor has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.44%. Given GCM Grosvenor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GCM Grosvenor is more favorable than Victory Capital.

Dividends

Victory Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. GCM Grosvenor pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Victory Capital pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GCM Grosvenor pays out 65.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Victory Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Victory Capital and GCM Grosvenor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital 28.14% 40.14% 15.79% GCM Grosvenor N/A -235.25% 15.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Victory Capital and GCM Grosvenor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital $775.35 million 2.79 $212.52 million $3.71 8.59 GCM Grosvenor $429.98 million 4.28 $4.05 million $0.49 20.08

Victory Capital has higher revenue and earnings than GCM Grosvenor. Victory Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GCM Grosvenor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Victory Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of GCM Grosvenor shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Victory Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 77.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Victory Capital has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCM Grosvenor has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Victory Capital beats GCM Grosvenor on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors. As of December 31, 2020, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 117 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients, and direct investors. Victory Capital has strategic alliance with Xavier University of Louisiana. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities. The firm invests in equity and alternative investment markets of the United States and internationally. The firm invests in multi-strategy, credit-focused, equity-focused, macro-focused, commodity-focused, and other specialty portfolios. It focuses in hedge fund asset classes, private equity, real estate, and/or infrastructure, credit and absolute return strategies. It also focuses in primary fund investments, secondary fund investments, and co-investments with a focus on buyout, distressed debt, mezzanine, venture capital/growth equity investments. The firm seeks to make regionally-focused investments in middle-market buyout. The firm employs fundamental and quantitative analysis. Grosvenor Capital Management L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in Washington, District Of Columbia; Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Hong Kong, Hong Kong; Charlotte, North Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Detroit, Michigan; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Seoul, South Korea; Tokyo, Japan and Toronto, Canada.

