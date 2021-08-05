Vid 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $232.00 (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 5th. Vid has a total market capitalization of $841,603.77 and $232.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vid has traded 35.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vid coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00058712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00016625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.25 or 0.00906199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00096714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00042976 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 24,971,232 coins. The official website for Vid is vid.camera . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Buying and Selling Vid

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

