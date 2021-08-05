VINchain Price Tops $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. VINchain has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $226,852.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VINchain has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VINchain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00058947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00016466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.48 or 0.00913886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00096455 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00043295 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VIN is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.