Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target Cut to GBX 210 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Money UK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 201.11 ($2.63).

VMUK stock traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 200.80 ($2.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,109. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 199.06. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of GBX 70.18 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 215 ($2.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion and a PE ratio of -17.77.

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.53), for a total transaction of £25,363.56 ($33,137.65). Also, insider Clifford Abrahams purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £50,250 ($65,651.95).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

