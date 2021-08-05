Virtu Financial LLC Has $245,000 Holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 62.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 23.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $189,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 110.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of SRG opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.17. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.