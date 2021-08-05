Virtu Financial LLC Invests $252,000 in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,677,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,239,000 after purchasing an additional 116,872 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 89,720 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on ZIOP shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $2.22 on Thursday. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $478.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.04.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

