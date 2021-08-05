Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 158,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $67,572,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 7.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,096 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 42.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 486,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,915,000 after acquiring an additional 145,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 2,858.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,615,000 after acquiring an additional 424,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist lowered their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.59.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $133.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.73. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.98.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

