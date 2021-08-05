Virtu Financial LLC Takes $249,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $242.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.02 and a fifty-two week high of $242.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.