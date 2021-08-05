Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $270.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $25,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $39,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $40,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $236.67 on Thursday. Visa has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.36. The firm has a market cap of $461.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

