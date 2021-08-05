Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Short Interest Update

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the June 30th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 937,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5,243.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 105,186 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $706,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 73.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,686,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,372,000 after acquiring an additional 114,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSTO opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.08. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

