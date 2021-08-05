VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE VZIO traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $21.58. 1,449,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,003. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

Several brokerages have commented on VZIO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. VIZIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

