Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Piper Sandler

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.90.

VCRA opened at $44.64 on Monday. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.57 and a beta of 0.13.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 748 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $30,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total value of $962,678.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,207 shares of company stock worth $3,078,106 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 11,383 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 92,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 26,923 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 19,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 13,928 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $637,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

