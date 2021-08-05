Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 110,370 Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Apartment Investment and Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,808,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,901,000 after acquiring an additional 967,390 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,621,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,400 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 6,207,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,116,000 after buying an additional 198,404 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,604,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 305.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,201,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,798,000 after buying an additional 3,165,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIV opened at $6.67 on Thursday. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

