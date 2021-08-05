Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 99.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 607,816 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank boosted its holdings in American Tower by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,712 shares of company stock worth $17,341,058 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.23.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $284.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $129.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.19. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $289.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

