Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $528,000 in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,551 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,229,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,527,000 after purchasing an additional 159,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYCB stock opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. As a group, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

