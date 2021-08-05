Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,148 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,988,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 703.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 407,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,395,000 after acquiring an additional 356,993 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,508,000 after purchasing an additional 282,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,725,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,004,000 after purchasing an additional 154,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $17,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $128.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.24. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $167.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

