Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $632,000 Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at about $72,277,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $36,706,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,062,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,709,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,281,000. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $58.80 on Thursday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

