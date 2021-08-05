Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 278 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a SEK 278 price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VOLV.B. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 242 target price on Volvo in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 target price on Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a SEK 185 price target on Volvo in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Volvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of SEK 238.89.

Volvo has a 1 year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1 year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

