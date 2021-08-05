W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $89.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Shares of WPC traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.09. 6,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $82.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 8.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 17,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 6,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 48,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

