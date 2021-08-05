W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James lowered shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GWW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $462.75.

GWW stock opened at $439.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $336.91 and a twelve month high of $479.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $452.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

