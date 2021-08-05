Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,480 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 558.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

WMT traded up $2.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,947,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,307,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $407.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.36. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

