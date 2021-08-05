Warehouse REIT plc (WHR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 26th

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of WHR stock opened at GBX 161.36 ($2.11) on Thursday. Warehouse REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 104 ($1.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 161.80 ($2.11). The company has a market capitalization of £685.55 million and a PE ratio of 4.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 151.54.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

