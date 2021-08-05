Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

WDPSF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a research report on Wednesday. Cheuvreux lowered Warehouses De Pauw from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

WDPSF opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. Warehouses De Pauw has a 12 month low of $31.85 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.02.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

