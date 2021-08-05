Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warner Music Group Corp is a music-based content company. It operating segment consist Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists. Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights. The company operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and internationally. Warner Music Group Corp is based in New York. “

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of WMG stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,534. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warner Music Group (WMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.