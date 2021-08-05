Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 22,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 905,722 shares.The stock last traded at $127.65 and had previously closed at $127.27.

The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.80.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,274,000 after buying an additional 7,877,959 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Waste Connections by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,169,000 after acquiring an additional 411,721 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Waste Connections by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,807,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,514,000 after acquiring an additional 229,041 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,744,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,510,000 after acquiring an additional 167,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,957,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,977 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

