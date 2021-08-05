Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,229.00

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,229 ($16.06) and last traded at GBX 1,190 ($15.55), with a volume of 18036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,175 ($15.35).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 926.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16. The company has a market capitalization of £218.60 million and a PE ratio of 87.04.

Water Intelligence Company Profile (LON:WATR)

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Water Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Water Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.